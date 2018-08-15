Relief all round in Newbridge as students pick up Leaving Cert results

There was mixed emotions in Newbridge this morning as students anxiously collected their Leaving Certificate results.

Alec Maravilla, a student at Holy Family, wasn’t happy with how her exams went but was relieved getting her results.

“The exams were a bit weird, they were very awkward this year. It was okay, but I wasn’t that happy with how they went. I’m so happy right now though, I’m just jumping over the moon!”

Alec is now hopeful she will get Nursing in UCD.

Another student of Holy Family, Louise O’Brien, was surprised at how she did.

“Relieved now, this is happiness again I can see my family and friends again”, she laughed.

“I found art quite hard, it was good but there was a lot to do but I’m happy.”

Louise is hoping to study creative writing in Galway.

Across the road at the Patrician’s Secondary School, there were a lot of happy faces.

Thomas Keys said finishing the leaving cert exams was a strange feeling.

“It was the last time I was going to school until the results, all the build up in two years and then it’s just over.

“I think the hardest exam for me was higher level maths. It was paper two, it was a bit more difficult than paper one.

Thomas will go on to study computer science.

Attention now turns to CAO offers where students will find out their future fate. First round offers will be released on August 20.

