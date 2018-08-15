Clane student's hopes for a medical future

It was a good day for Seyi Akinola.

This morning the Scoil Mhuire, Clane, student left the school’s building on the Prosperous road, happy in the knowledge that he had gained access to a medical course.

Seyi, who was born in Dublin, has been living in Coill Dubh since he was five.

“I got my first choice in medicine,” he told us as he left with friend, Mikolaj Rozmiarek. “I did really well.”

The results mean that the outgoing Clane student will head to UCD.

He did well in Maths and Science, he said.

Seyi was happy but possibly relieved.

“Some people have told me that the hardest part about medicine was getting into the course in the first place - the Leaving Cert end,” he said.

Mikolaj is originally from Poland, but living in Ireland for ten years.

“I’m longer here (Ireland) than there (Poland),” he said.

A sports science course in UCD is his first choice. With 450 points, he was happy with his results, including a H2 in biology. If UCD does not work out in the next week or so, he will hope for environmental science in Maynooth or Trinity.

Others were on edge about receiving their results. One girl came and blessed herself with the sign of the cross as she came through the door of the school.

“I’m not opening mine (results) now,” she said said nervously on the way out.

Jerry Curran was “happy enough” as he told us of his plan to do quantity surveying, possibly in DIT, where the points were around 375, or maybe, Limerick, where they were 310.

From Ballyteague, Jerry, who has an uncle who is an architect, has done some summer work in construction.

His marks were strong in Agricultural Science, History and English.

Jerry Curran

Principal, Padraig Nolan said: “There is something (a course) for everybody.”

Corrado Fusciardi, from Donadea, and Craig Condron, from Kilmeague, looked happy enough as well.

Corrado wants to head in the Science direction, hopefully in Maynooth.

Craig wants to do an apprenticeship in cabinet making. He did Construction and Engineering.

Caitlin Deane and Sophia Russell

Meanwhile, Caitlin Deane, from Rathcoffey, is taking a year out to go to work.

“I don’t know what I want to do yet,” she said.

Her companion, Sophia Russell, who did well in Biology, Science and Home Economics, said she hoped to do nursing at Trinity.

Corrado Fusciardi and Craig Condron