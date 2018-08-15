Two females approached by male with flick knife while walking dogs in Sallins

Local Gardaí are appealing for information on a frightening incident that took place in Sallins last weekend.

On Sunday last August 12, two females were out walking dogs along the canal bank at Osberstown.

Between 3:35pm and 3:45pm, a man approached them and pulled out a flick knife. He began shouting at them.

The girls fled the scene and there were no injuries during the incident.

The man is described as a possible Eastern European in 40’s. He was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.