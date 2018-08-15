Registration for free Kildare farming computer course takes place tonight

Registration for a new farming course takes place tonight in the Resource Centre, Ballymore Eustace at 7pm.

‘Skills for Work Education for Living’ is hosting a ‘Communications through Computers Course’ for the farming community.

This is a free course, and will be hosted in the Resource Centre during September.

Topics covered include Communications, Herd Registrations, Emailing, Farm Record Keeping and more.

Contact Deirdre Gallagher at 087 188 4355. Open to all farmers. Laptops will be provided.

