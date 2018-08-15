Results being given out to over 2,000 Kildare Leaving Cert students this morning

With over 2,000 Kildare students receiving their Leaving Cert results today, the IGC has launched the NPCpp Leaving Cert Helpline 2018.

Hosted by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp), the Helpline is now open, to offer advice, information and support to Leaving Certificate students receiving their exam results.

The 1800 265 165 Freephone Helpline opens from 10am on results day to take calls from students, parents and teachers seeking advice and information on what choices are available to students, and is available until Wednesday, August 22.

A total of 2,663 pupils sat the Leaving Cert exams in Kildare this year while 155 students took the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

SEE ALSO: PHOTO GALLERY: Sallins GAA Field Day