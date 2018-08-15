It will be overcast but dry in Co. Kildare today

Cloudy but largely dry weather (apart from some drizzle or mist) is being forecast for Co. Kildare today.

It will be often cloudy in Munster and much of Leinster today, with patchy rain, drizzle and mist, but some drier and brighter intervals also. The weather will brighten up for a time further west and north, but outbreaks of showery rain will develop along west and northwest coasts later this afternoon, extending eastwards this evening and early tonight. Maximum temperatures 17 to 22 celsius, coolest in Atlantic coastal areas, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Tonight will be cooler and fresher than recent nights, with clear spells developing, but scattered showers also, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties, extending further inland later. Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

