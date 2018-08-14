Question mark over slow down in Kildare houses prices

Median house price of houses sold in Kildare in July were 13% higher than in the same months of 2017, a Leader analysis of prices of the Property Price Register (PPR) concludes.

The median price, including new and second hand, of house in the county - below which and above which half of all properties were priced - was €294,000, compared to €260,000 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released figures today (August 14), which indicate that the median price of a new house in June last, was, at €384,999, 5.5% head of the median price in June 2017.

The median price of second hand houses rose 6.3% to €255,000, said the CSO. Its release points to a 13.8% rise in the price of new houses to €330,000 for the year to June last and a 12.2% rise in second hand properties to €190,000.

According to the PPR there were 191 recorded sales last month compared to 226 in July 2017, if we exclude those properties for which the full prices may not have been paid.

The average price rose almost €24,000 to €300,000, an increase of 8.6% over the year.

The median prices is a better guide across the board because its calculation excludes very expensive and very cheap properties.

The average price among the top third of properties was €364,000 approx last July, a drop of 10% on the top third average of €404,497 in July 17.

But the average price of the bottom third, €175,235 rose 8.2% to €161,928.

While the county’s prices rose, around 16% of the properties or around 30 of them sold for €158,431 or under. In Sallins, where there is housing pressure, eleven apartments at The Waterways, sold for €80,000 each.