Crime spate in Kill leads to public meeting tonight

A big increase in crime in the Kill area, notably house burglaries, has prompted a public meeting.

Organised by Kill-Johnstown Community Text, it takes place at the Kill GAA centre today (7.30pm).

Politicians James Lawless TD, Sen. Anthony Lawlor and Cllr Fintan Brett are expected to attend as is garda inspector Oliver Henry.

It’s estimated that 22 burglaries have taken place within a five miles radius of Kill in a month and there have been incidents of vandalism, including damage to cars as well as vehicle theft.

A total of 95 rural stations closed down across the country on January 31 2013 as part of the so-called Station Consolidation Programme.

The closure list also included Ballymore Eustace, Ballytore, Donard and Hollywood.

Mick Corcoran of KJCT says the group will seek clarification on whether money provided for the installation of CCTV systems is still available.