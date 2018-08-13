Overcrowding returns to Naas Hospital today
Health
Naas General Hospital
There is a serious level of overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.
Some 29 patients have been admitted through the hospital's accident and emergency department. This figure is higher than at any other hospital in the eastern region. The next most overcrowded hospital is St. Vincent's in Dublin, where 19 patients are on trolleys.
There are 20 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and two at Portlaoise Hospital.
