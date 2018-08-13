CCTV images of three men involved in burglary at Kildare home

A homeowner in the Caragh area has shared CCTV images of three men involved in a burglary at their house.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 9 between 2:30-3pm.

The men reversed into the driveway. According to the homeowner, they caused a lot of damage to the house and stole a “considerable amount of jewellery” and other items.

The homeowner contacted Naas gardaí who are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them on (045) 884 300.