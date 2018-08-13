Minister Shane Ross is in Blessington today

Owing to Gardaí reservations about the choice of venue, i.e. the Lamb junction, the planned visit of Minister for Transport, Shane Ross will go ahead this afternoon at 2 – but at a new location. He will arrive at Wicklow County Council’s offices in Blessington and not at the Lamb.

WCC offices are located just down from Silver Spirit, Aldi etc on the back road to Dunnes/Naas Road access.

Since confirmation of the visit to the local N81 Action Group on Thursday evening last, local Gardaí expressed serious reservations of the choice of venue, a known accident blackspot with a 100km ph speed limit.

Cllr Gerry O'Neill, chair of the local N81 Action Group stated he glad that "common sense prevailed" and a safer meeting spot was agreed.