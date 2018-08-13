The Naas Food Trail gets a little longer

The Naas Wild Food Trail takes place next month.

Tickets for the event will be going on sale via the Moat Theatre website this week.

Organised by Naas Tidy Towns and supported by Kildare County Council, the Local Enterprise Office Kildare and SuperValu, the Wild Food Trail proved popular last year and it’s been extended it to include Thursday and Friday evenings.

There will be 3 trails - Thurs Sept. 6, 6-8pm; Fri September 7, 6-8pm and Saturday Sept. 8, 12-2pm.

According to the organisers it offers the opportunity to walk around Naas and visit 5 restaurants, sample delicious food and drink, have great craic, meet like minded people.

“Its great value and to be blunt - you are going to be stuffed,” they promise.

Tickets are €30 and for more info call 086-0751813.