Two men arrested in connection with Kildare bank ATM skimming fraud

Kildare Gardai arrested two men in Blanchardstown this morning in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town yesterday.

The Kildare Gardai, supported by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Harcourt Square, had been working closely with a major Irish financial institution in an attempt to intercept the criminals involved, according to gardaí.

“It is thought that these criminals form part of an Eastern European criminal organisation and the arrests are seen as a significant development in this case which involved the targeting of eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath,” said a Garda statement.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests. The two males, in their 30s, are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai have warned members of the public to be vigilant when taking money out of ATMs.

"Gardai are working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud. I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.