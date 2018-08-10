More school prefabs on the way to Naas

A consignment of prefabs is on the way to schools in Naas.

Permission has been provided for six prefabs, which are needed for the current year at the secondlevel Naas Community College, but also the primary school Naas Community National School.

According to Fianna Fail TD James Lawless they're needed to "support the student population."

Dep. Lawless, who chairs the board of management of Naas Community School, said the new building for that school should be constructed as soon as possible at Millennium Park. He said the realistic opening date for the new second level schols is September 2020.

