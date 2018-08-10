Overcrowding returns to Naas Hospital

There is serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital - for the second time in three days.

According for nurses working at the the facility, there are 23 patients on trolleys there today.

This is more than any other hospital in the eastern region, which includes all the major hospitals serving the Dublin area.

There is just one patient on a trolley at St. James's Hospital and three at Beaumont Hospital.

The overcrowding figures for Portlaoise Hospital and Tullamore Hospital are seven and nineteen respectively.

Three days ago there were 28 patients on trolleys at Naas.