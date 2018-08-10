Planning permission sought for 99 new houses in Athy

Planning permission is being sought for phase one of a three part housing development in Athy.

Paddy Raggett Homes Limited has applied to Kildare County Council to build 99 residential units at Clonmullin and Gallowshill, Geraldine Road.

The development comprises of five two-storey 141m2 four bedroom detached dwellings, two two-storey 141m2 four bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 36 two storey 113m2 three bed semi-detached dwellings, 20 100m2 three bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 16 two storey 89.5m2 two bedroom town houses, 10 ground floor 73.93m2 two bedroom apartments, and 10 first floor 49.76m2 one bedroom apartments.

Plans include car parking, bin stores, bicycle stores and boundary walls, new site entrance off Geraldine Road, provide vehicular and pedestrian access to adjoining site to the south west.

Plans also include all site development works associated with the three phase development.

