Kildare gardai arrest driver who tested positive for cocaine
Court to follow
Kildare gardaí have arrested a driver after testing positive for cocaine.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint. The driver was stopped and detected.
The motorist was arrested and will appear in court.
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducting speed checkpoints stop motorist who tested positive for cocaine. Arrested and prosecution to follow pic.twitter.com/cN0hXH4Z1g— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 9, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on