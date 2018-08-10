Kildare gardai arrest driver who tested positive for cocaine

Kildare gardaí have arrested a driver after testing positive for cocaine.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint. The driver was stopped and detected.

The motorist was arrested and will appear in court.