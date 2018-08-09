Tropical Storm Debby to bring rain to Kildare this weekend

This Saturday will be overcast and wet in all areas of the country, thanks to the tail end of ex-Tropical Storm Debby which will sweep across the country this weekend.

See below for weekend weather forecast from Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel.

Saturday

Conditions on Saturday are likely to be overcast and wet in all areas of the country, as the remnants of ex-tropical storm Debby cross the country from the south-west. The rain will be heavy and persistent at times, especially through the afternoon and evening, before gradually clearing from Atlantic coastal counties in the late evening. Feeling humid, with highest temperatures of 18-22 degrees Celsius in mainly fresh and at times gusty southwesterly winds.

Sunday

Any overnight rain will soon clear away to the east on Sunday morning, leaving behind a day of sunshine and showers. The showers will be heavy and slow moving at times, and indeed one or two may be thundery in nature. Feeling a little fresher with afternoon highs of between 17-20 degrees Celsius in mainly variable winds.

Tullamore Show Forecast

Conditions for the Tullamore Show this Sunday, August 12, are expected to be rather mixed. Overnight rain will clear to leave a fine, bright morning across Tullamore, but heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop rather quickly through the late morning and early afternoon. Underfoot conditions are still expected to remain good, due in large to the exceptionally dry conditions we've experienced over the past few months. Temperatures ranging typically between 17-20 degrees Celsius, but feeling pleasant in any spells of sunshine.