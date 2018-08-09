Gardaí investigating daytime break-in at Newbridge home

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for information to a burglary at a house earlier this week.

On Tuesday, August 7, a home in Aylesbury Park was broken into between 1 and 2pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí 045 431 212.

SEE ALSO: Significant amount of electronic equipment stolen in two separate burglaries in Kildare

SEE ALSO: Kildare scratchcard player scoops massive prize from National Lottery