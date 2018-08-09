A dry and sunny day in prospect for Co. Kildare

There will be sunny spells across Co. Kildare today.

There will be showers too mainly in the west of Ireland at first, but they will extend gradually eastwards as the day progresses. Maximum temperatures will be 15 to 19 degrees celsius, in mostly light to moderate west to southwest winds, predicts Met Eireann.

Tonight, there will be further scattered showers in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, but they will be well scattered elsewhere. Minimum temperatures 5 to 9 degrees celsius, in mostly light west to southwest breezes.

And pretty similar weather is expected in this area tomorrow.