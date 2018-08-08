Significant amount of electronic equipment stolen in two separate burglaries in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are investigating two burglaries in the county in recent days.

In the early hours of this morning, August 8, a house in Leixlip was the victim of a burglary.

At approximatley 2:30am, a number of mobile phones were stolen from a house in Ryevale Lawns.

On Saturday last August 4 between quarter to 1 and quarter to 3 in the afternoon, a home in the Ovidstown area of Straffan was targeted by thieves.

A significant amount of electronic equipment was stolen during the burglary.