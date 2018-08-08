Naas water leak is being repaired

A "bizarre" water leak affecting residents of Sallins road, Naas, is being repaired.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are concluding a repair project.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless said the leak "has caused havoc for pedestrians and motorists alike."

Dep. Lawless said it appeared that the leak is emanating from the entrance to a lane adjacent to the Applegreen garage.

"This should stop now that new drainage has been installed."

He added: "Having met residents I know it was a great source of frustration for them. I also held meetings with the manager of the Applegreen garage who was equally perplexed by this unusual leak."