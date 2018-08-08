Kildare scratchcard player scoops massive prize from National Lottery

Lucky win

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A lucky scratchcard player from Co. Kildare has collected a massive windfall from the National Lottery.

The player scooped a lovely €50,000 top prize from a Bingo Times 10 Scratchcard.

They collected their winnings from Lottery HQ yesterday, August 7.