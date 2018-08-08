Kildare scratchcard player scoops massive prize from National Lottery
Lucky win
A lucky scratchcard player from Co. Kildare has collected a massive windfall from the National Lottery.
The player scooped a lovely €50,000 top prize from a Bingo Times 10 Scratchcard.
They collected their winnings from Lottery HQ yesterday, August 7.
A player from Co. #Kildare kicked-off their week with a flying start at Lottery HQ this morning after scooping a €50K top prize won playing a Bingo Times 10 Scratchcard. Congrats to them! #WinningWays pic.twitter.com/HuMYuKI7Wf— The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) August 7, 2018
