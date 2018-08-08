It will be a dry day today in Co. Kildare

Today will be sunny at times with scattered passing showers; the odd heavy one in places. There will be long dry spells too. Highest temperatures will range 14 to 19 degrees celsius in mostly moderate westerly breezes, mildest in the east and southeast, says Met Eireann.

Showers will largely become confined to Atlantic coastal counties early tonight, however some of these will remain heavy with the risk of thunder. Generally dry elsewhere with long clear spells. Feeling cool as compared to recent nights with overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light southwest breezes.