Naas volleyball club meeting on tonight

Naas Cobras volleyball club will hold a players meeting tonight – to plan for the forthcoming season..

It takes place in the Town House Hotel in Naas from 7:30 - 8:30. This meeting is for any female players, past, present and new, who want to be a part of the club for the 2018/19 season.

Players will be requested to complete registration forms and pay €50 deposit for registering. Teens under 18 years will need a parent there to give consent.

The club is seeking to develop and grow and invites those interested in playing volleyball to go along and get registered. Anyone who can’t attend but wishes to register is asked to send an email to naasvolleyball@gmail.com