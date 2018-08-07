There is a serious overcrowding crisis at Naas Hospital today.

Some 28 patients have been admitted to the facility through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

This is the highest number at any hospital in the eastern region, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There are just two patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin.

There are 13 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore is 31.