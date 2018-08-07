Sallins GAA to host weekend barbecue

The Sallins GAA annual barbecue takes place on Saturday, August 11 in Lock 13 from 8pm, followed by a field day on Sunday 12 in the pitch, starting at 1.30-5pm.

On Saturday there will be live music, food, and entertainment, with tickets costing €10.

The field day on Sunday, will feature all your favourites - a blitz, bouncy castles, wheel of fortune, and of course the tug-of-war.

Tickets for the BBQ are available from all committee members, Lock 13, and Nolan's Butchers.