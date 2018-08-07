It will be mainly dry in Co. Kildare today

Today will be a bright day with sunny intervals in Co. Kildare. There will be a good deal of dry weather overall although a few light showers will occur. Later this evening, heavier showers will develop in the west and spread inland. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tonight, showers in western areas will spread eastwards across the country, according to Met Eireann. They will be heaviest in the west and will be lighter and more scattered in the east. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light or moderate west or southwest breezes. A few isolated mist patches will form overnight.