Celebrity chef Rachel Allen is coming to Kildare

World renowned TV chef and author Rachel Allen has been confirmed as an addition to the line-up and the star attraction for Taste of Kildare 2018, to be held in the Walled Garden at the K Club, Straffan between 12.30pm and 6.00pm on Sunday August 19.

The addition of Rachel Allen to Taste of Kildare will ensure the Festival is one of the highlights of Ireland’s 2018 tourism calendar.

There are just days to go until the Festival which will feature a vast array of food stands from Kildare’s leading restaurants, producers and suppliers.

"This is such a great food festival as it provides an opportunity to showcase the superb fresh Kildare farm to fork food offering, as well as providing a springboard to the public arena for new local talent," said Rachel Allen.Other leading Irish chefs, including fellow TV chef and seafood expert Martin Shanahan, Ross Lewis of Chapter One and the award-winning Thomas Haughton, will join in a series of cookery demonstrations celebrating the best the county’s great restaurants and food producers and suppliers have to offer.The event will also feature craft beer, wine tasting, children’s activities and music from renowned singer-songwriter Paddy Casey, a jazz band and DJ. Visitors will be able to view the All-Ireland hurling final live on a big screen.

Tickets for the event , organised by Kildare Fáilte, the county tourism board, are available at www.tasteofkildare.ie priced at €10 each. Under-14s with an adult go free.

Taste of Kildare will be the highlight of Taste of Kildare Week – when the county’s restaurants will host a celebration of local flavours, countywide tastings and free demonstrations.

Starting on Monday August 13 the week coincides with the visit of the 56 Rose of Tralee finalists to the county, courtesy of Kildare Fáilte.

To celebrate Taste of Kildare, Kildare Fáilte are giving one lucky winner the chance to dine out for a year in 12 of Kildare’s best restaurants.

The winner of the competition at www.tasteofkildare.ie can eat out once a month and experience some of the county’s best food and hospitality.

Local restaurants and suppliers will also come together to host a gala lunch in the K Club’s Legacy Suite on the 19th for 300 pre-sold guests, with tickets at €85 each.

Busy TV chef, author, journalist and mother, Rachel Allen still teaches at the world-famous Ballymaloe Cookery School.

She is the author of numerous best-selling cookery books, which include Rachel's Favourite Food at Home and Rachel's Food for Living.

Her extremely popular television series for RTÉ and the BBC have been broadcast internationally and she frequently appears on BBC's Saturday Kitchen.

Rachel is columnist and contributor to a number of publications, and has become Ireland’s leading food personality.

The BBC describe her as an "Irish cooking queen" and Good Food magazine believe she "has put Irish cooking on the map."

"When I was asked if I would attend the first Taste of Kildare, I had no hesitation in saying yes. Kildare is continually developing and is turning into such a vibrant hub for visitors,” said Rachel.

The festival takes place in partnership with Ardstone Homes and Kildare Village with the support of Kildare County Council.

“Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering, accounting for €2 out of every €5 spent by visitors,” said County Kildare Tourism Development Manager Aine Mangan.