Builders expressions of interest invited for new Kildare school

The Government published, on August 2, invitations of expressions of interest from building contractors for the building of the new Scoil Phadraig Boys National School in Clane.

Contractors have until September 10 to indicate their intent.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said that following the evaluation of the expressions of interest it is hoped to invite actual tenders for the construction work from the shortlisted contractors by November 9.

The work includes the provision of a new 24 classroom school, general purpose room and ancillary accommodation.

Planning permission for the new school was granted by Kildare County Council on July 4 , 2016.

It is estimated value of the project is €8.5 million and it is hoped building starts in 2019.