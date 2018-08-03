New cafe proposed for Naas Retail Park at Jigginstown on Newbridge Road
Plans lodged for park which is already home to B&Q and Harvey Norman
Entrance to Naas Retail Park Picture: Google Maps
Proposals for a new cafe at Naas Retail Park have been lodged with Kildare County Council.
Targeted Investment Opportunities ICAV lodged the plans on July 27 for a new standalone café/restaurant (252sq.m) and alterations to the existing car park at Jigginstown on the Newbridge Road.
The park is already home to B&Q, Harvey Norman, Halfords, Currys and Right Price Tiles.
