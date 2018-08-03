Senator Freeman seeks aid of Kildare County Council for Presidential bid

Senator Joan Freeman, associated in the public mind with the Pieta House charity, has written to Kildare County Council members, to ask for a chance to address it on her bid for the Presidency of Ireland.

On July 30, Kildare County Councillors said they are prepared to consider nominating a candidate for the Presidency of Ireland.

Senator Freeman said in July 24 letter she wanted to meet the Council at the earliest opportunity so that she could assemble a comprehensive campaign to compete in the election.

She said, however that candidates could not be formally nominated by a Council until the Presidential Order for the election is passed by the Government but noted that in 2011, that order was not passed until August 30 of that year, and the hands of candidates are tied until the order is passed.

Senator Freeman said that without an indication of support from Council’s it will be “extremely difficult” to raise the necessary finance and prepare a campaign if candidates had to wait until September 10.

She asked for a special meeting to be held shortly to that she and others could make a case for a nomination before the formal Presidential Order by Government.

Councillors have been advised by its executive that they cannot pass the resolution before the date of the making of the presidential order.

Mayor, Sean Power (FF), said they would not block anybody and would facilitate requests.