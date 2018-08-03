Proposal for bins at Kildare recycling bank rejected

Putting rubbish bins at recycling centres can cause more problems than they solve, according to Kildare County Council officials following a proposal by Cllr Mark Stafford.

The councillor had proposed the the Council put a small refuse bin at each of its recycling centre and bottle banks to accommodate the soiled boxes and stray crockery left there.

This would, he said, be an alternative to CCTV cameras.

Cllr Stafford said this would be cost effective

But other members and officials say the bins would “unfortunately create more problems than they solve.”

Cllr Brendan Young you could have a number of bins or waste would be fly tipped. “The consequence of the pay by weight system is fly tipping.”

Cllr Ide Cussen supported the motion. “It is a very good idea.”

She said she was appalled by the lack of bins everywhere. “Why give in to people who dump,” she asked.

Cllr Anthony Larkin opposed the bin idea. He said some Tidy Town winners, like Birdhill had no bins. “Bins collect rubbish.” He also said the Council has missed out on getting Aldi to provide bottle banks and that was getting very difficult to get locations for bottle banks because of their presentation and illegal dumping. “The bins would do more harm than good,” said Cllr Larkin.

Cllr Stafford said they were sending out the wrong message by not providing bins. He said they should do a cost benefit analysis on CCTV versus bins.

Liam Dunne, Senior Executive Officer, Environment and Water Services, said that the main items left at the banks are cardboard boxes and these don’t fit into standard litter bins. This would result in bins becoming jammed.

Mr Dunne said that if they put larger bins to allow cardboard boxes people would start putting domestic rubbish in them.

Mr Dunne also said that the Council’s Municipal District Offices are not in a position to increase the number of bins being emptied in their areas.

He concluded: “The use of CCTV has proven to be a successful deterrent at bottle banks and it is intended to continue with this option.”