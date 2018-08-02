Gardai in Kildare investigating two daytime burglaries

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information on two daytime burglaries that took place in the county.

On Thursday July 26, a house in Celbridge was targeted.

Between 3:30-4:30pm in the afternoon, a homeowner in the Commons Upper area had popped out for an hour.

Thieves gained entry through a back door, and the rooms were turned upside down, according to gardaí. It is not known what was taken.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí on 01 628 8222.

On Tuesday last, July 30, a burglary occurred at a house in the Castledermot area.

Between the hours of 1-4:25pm, the owner was out. Burglars gained entry through the side of the house.

The rooms were ransacked and damage was done to the inside of the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 059 914 4112.