Kildare County Council welcome Presidential nomination opportunity

Kildare County Councillors have said they are prepared to consider nominating a candidate for the Presidency of Ireland.

At their monthly meeting on July 30, Cllr Seamie Moore proposed that to “assist with the openness, transparency, inclusiveness of candidate consideration and the option available to county councils to nominate a candidate for the election of the President of Ireland, that the members of Kildare County Council agree to use their mandate on behalf of the people of Kildare to nominate one such candidate for election, following a personal submission for that support.”

In a report to members, the executive advised that the nomination of a candidate for the presidential election is a reserved function.

Under Section 16 of the Presidential Elections Act, 1993, the Council may, by resolution, resolve to nominate one named person to be a candidate at a presidential election. But they cannot pass the resolution before the date of the making of the presidential order.

The members accepted the proposal. Mayor, Sean Power (FF), said they would not block anybody and would facilitate requests.

Cllr Darren Scully (FG) said Kildare had not received any expressions of interest yet but he expected interest would be expressed in the next three to four weeks.

Cllr Scully said he welcomed the Presidential race but he was “personally disappointed that Fine Gael did not put forward a candidate”.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy (Ind) welcomed Cllr Moore’s motion. He also called on potential candidates to let councillors know if they had enough nominations when it came to Kildare County Council members considering the single candidate to nominate.