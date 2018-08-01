Progress on Kildare rural transport welcomed

New rural transport services are growing successfully in county Kildare, the local authority has been told.

But there are fears that the progress of such services could be curtailed.

Cllr Mark Wall said the Local Link Kildare and South Dublin (KSD) transport body was a game changer, and allowed people to take up work, in particular enabling people to get to the Kildare Village retail centre, which he said was “one of the biggest employers in south Kildare”.

Alan Kerry, from KSD, told Kildare County Council on July 30 that the organisation is now carrying 1,400 passengers per week.

In particular, the routes serving Maynooth University are doing well, he said.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy welcomed the progress but said there was concern that the National Transport Authority will revisit its priorities due to cost savings.

KSD (www.locallink.ie) is organised a number of ways. It runs some services as pre booked ones while others are regular scheduled services.

There are now between 50-70 people using the Maynooth University services on a daily basis.

Mr Kerry said he believed it was contributing to participation in third level education.

KSD, which was set up in 2014, merging other bodies, is run under the remit of the National Transport Authority.

Mr Kerry said the company strategy is focused on integrating all rural and community passenger transport in Kildare and south county Dublin.

He said there was a “social element” for many users of the system but they had the issue of how many stops to have on a route. Having a lot of them would mean longer journey times. He said they had learned a lot of lessons and it was a pleasure to witness what was happening.

Mr Kerry said they moving to a point where they were spending €1m a year on the services.

Kildare County Council Chief Executive, Peter Carey, said KSD was playing an important role but its operation had “to be built around hard evidence.”

Mr Kerry said the new improved Athy to Newbridge service was working well.

Members thanked Jimmy Earle, a KSD board member, who attended the meeting, for his work for rural transport.