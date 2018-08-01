Council agrees €15 million loan for Kildare first time buyers

Kildare County Council has agreed to ask Central Government for €15 million in order to provide mortgages to first time buyers under the Rebuilding Ireland scheme.

At its monthly meeting on July 30, councillors agreed to the proposal from the executive, but there were questions about the amount.

Cllr Ivan Keatley asked why they were only looking for €15m.

Mayor Sean Power, replied that the total amount allocated in the fund for the entire country was €200 million approximately.

Members were told the Kildare proportion is around 6% of the totalk and that house prices were higher in the county than other counties.

The Council can only draw down the money from the Housing Finance Agency when it has both the demand for it and those who can repay the money.

Council finance official, Fiona Millane, said the the Council had to take into account the risk to the Council itself. “If someone does not pay us back we will have to pay it back from our own budget,” she said.

Cllr Mark Wall said that the Council were a type of “lender of last resort.” He said that it would not be fair to punish someone whose credit rating was poor through no fault of their own, but purely due to the economic collapse.

Ms Millane said that when it came to assessing the creditworthiness of potential buyers, they would generally be guided by the Housing Finance Agency.

She said the Council may not turn down a loan due to a missed credit card payment, but it would be different if there were ongoing difficulties with repayment.

She also said that the fixed 2% rate only applied to the €200 million for the State. Ms Millane added that it looked like interest rates were going up.