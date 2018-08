Gardaí in Maynooth are appealing for information on a theft from a van.

A white van was parked in the Lidl car park on Straffan Road, Maynooth on Saturday, July 28 at approximately 3:30pm.

The driver window was smashed and a “considerable amount” of tools were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maynooth gardaí on 01 629 2380.