Man set upon and assaulted by two males in Coill Dubh

Gardaí in Kildare are investigating an assault on a young man in the early hours of last Sunday morning, July 29.

The incident happened at a pub in the Coill Dubh area between 12:30-12:45am. A man was set upon by two males.

He was assaulted and property was taken from him.

Gardaí say they believe a dark coloured car was involved in the incident, with a 05 Meath registration car.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Naas on 045 884 300.