Brannoxtown school reopening is confirmed

Parents with children attending primary school outside Naas are being urged to attend a public meeting which takes place this evening, Wednesday August 1 before the Brannoxtown National School reopens.

The meeting is being hosted by the Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board, the new patrol of the school, which closed less than a year ago with only a handful of pupils attending the school.

It will take place in the school building, starting at 5.30pm.

Last week the Minister for Education Richard Bruton formally announced what most local people had hoped and suspected would happen; that an agreement has been reached with the Archdiocese of Dublin enabling the primary school at Brannoxtown to continue to serve the local community under new patronage.

Mr. Bruton noted the community had campaigned for the continuation of primary school provision in Brannockstown under the patronage of the KWTEB.

The school will operate as a multi-denominational community national school.

The KWETB already runs a primary school in Craddockstown, Naas.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The whole village of Brannockstown is behind the KWETB. We are extremely happy that the school will reopen; it is a new building and we urge parents to come to the meeting to discuss the option of having their children attend either starting as a junior infant or to transfer from another school,” said Tracey O’Dwyer.

Ms O’Dwyer is a member of Save Our School Brannoxtown, a group set up to campaign for the continuation of primary education in the area.

SOSB staged a meeting in April inviting three educational bodies to an open day to discuss their proposals for the new school and how it would be run.

The Archdiocese of Dublin has confirmed the closure of the school in April.

Save Our School Brannoxtown had highlighted the decline in pupil numbers — which it said fell from 87 in 2011 to none by last December.

Most of the pupils who left the school transferred to schools in Halverstown, Kilcullen and Two Mile House.

It is understood that the KWETB is aiming to reopen the at the start of the next academic year in September — but this to be confirmed. The school can accommodate up to 120 pupils.

