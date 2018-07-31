Kildare County Council calls for organ convention to be ratified

Kildare County Council has agreed to call on the Irish government to ratify the Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, following a motion by Cllr Carmel Kelly.

At the Council’s monthly meeting on July 30, the Sallins based Fianna Fail councillor said that the Convention was adopted by the Council of Europe on July 9 2014.

Cllr Kelly said that there were issues in China with organ donation and Ireland could be allowing human right violations.

She said that so far 16 countries had agreed to ratify the Convention, which is 680 pages long.

Cllr Kelly said in China organ donation is taboo.

In Ireland, you can get donation but you are likely to have to wait some time and go through a lot of procedures.

In China, by contrast, but you can find an organ when it is needed and quickly, which raised questions about it origin, she concluded.

The Leinster Leader adds: Before the Convention was adopted, the Lancet medical magazine estimated that more than 114, 000 organ transplants were done annually in over 100 countries. It reckoned that 5–10% of kidney transplants result from commercial transactions,

The World Health Organisation has warned against the “trade for profit in human organs.”

It said that although legislation forbidding organ sales exists in most countries, progress had been impeded by weak enforcement and the absence of comprehensive binding international instruments to harmonise regulations and improve cross-national cooperation.

The Convention identifies activities which ratifying states are obligated to criminalise.

The main problems are the “the illicit removal of organs,” which consists of removal without the free, informed, and specific consent of a living donor; removal from a deceased donor other than as authorised under domestic law; removal when a living donor (or a third party) has been offered or received a financial gain or comparable advantage; or removal from a deceased donor when a third party has been offered or received a financial gain or comparable advantage.