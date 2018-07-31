Action needed to tackle illegal signage Newbridge

There has been a call for action to be taken on illegal signage in Newbridge, which has reached “a critical level” according to a local councillor.

Cllr Morgan McCabe raised the issue at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on July 18.

Cllr McCabe said the illegal signage is “completely undermining Tidy Towns aspirations”. He said it is out of control.

Cllr McCabe said some signs are put up temporarily and forgotten to be taken down.

He called on the council to take action on this, or investigate signage systems that would elimate the need for random signage cluttering the environment.

A report issued by Kildare County Council said;

“The Environment Section has actively dealt with incidents of illegal signage under the litter pollution legislation over the last 12 months and has also interacted with the owners of the signage in many instances.”

The report added; “It is proposed that staff from the Environment Section will carry out a joint inspection of the remaining signage with staff from the Planning Section.”

