Case of trespasser who allegedly stabbed Newbridge homeowner sent to Circuit Court

A man who allegedly entered a Newbridge home as a trespasser and stabbed the owner has been sent forward for trial in the Circuit Court.

Dean Purcell (24) with an address listed as 129 Decies Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, appeared before Naas District Court on Thursday, July 26, charged with assault and burglary.

Garda Detective Scott Brown told the court it is alleged that on May 18, 2018, Mr Purcell entered a property in College Orchard, Newbridge, at 12:15am as a trespasser.

It is alleged Mr. Purcell got into an altercation with the homeowner and stabbed him four times in the body.

The court heard the man was not known to the victim, and there were three kids between the ages of 11 and 21 in the house at the time.

Mr Purcell will appear in the Circuit Court on November 13.