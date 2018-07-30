Youth allegedly stole parrot from Naas store, court hears

A 15-year-old boy charged with stealing a parrot from a pet shop will be sentenced in September.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Naas District Court on July 26.

It is alleged the youth stole a green cheeked conure parrot worth €500 from Maxi Zoo in Naas on September 12 2017.

The court heard the owner of the parrot is very upset, and has made a national radio appeal to find the bird.

When asked where the parrot was, the teen said; “One of my mates took it home. I haven’t seen those friends in ages.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan said if he assists gardai finding the parrot he would consider that when sentencing. The case was adjourned until September 6