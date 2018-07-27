Kildare man allegedly punched 12-year-old girl in random attack while on drugs

The case of a man who allegedly carried out a random attack on a young girl while on drugs has been adjourned.

Kamil Palechacz (30), with an address listed as 58 Ballymany Court, Whitewater Plaza, Newbridge, appeared before Naas District Court on July 26. He is charged with assault.

It is alleged that on September 16, 2017, at Millfield Manor in Newbridge, Mr Palechacz punched a 12-year-old girl who was out walking with her mother, for no reason.

The child was knocked to the ground. The mother followed the man until the Gardaí arrived, the court heard.

Evidence was given that Mr. Palechacz was on MDMA at the time.

“So he was strung out, basically”, asked Judge Zaidan. “Yes, Judge,” replied Sgt Brian Jacob.

Solicitor Tony Hanahoe said his client doesn’t really remember that incident. He has no previous convictions.

The 12-year-old child made a full recovery.

Mr. Hanohoe asked for the case to be adjourned until his client completes a programme to help with his addiction issues.

“The question is, depending on the report, how long will I send you to prison for”, said Judge Zaidan.

The case was adjourned until October 11, 2018.