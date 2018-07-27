Kildare man faces charges of alleged child pornography

A Kildare man who faces charges relating to alleged child pornography appeared at Naas District Court yesterday, Thursday, July 26.

Damien Conlon, 51, with an address listed as 24 The Park, Liffey Hall, Newbridge is charged with knowingly having in his possession child pornography.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence to the court that a warrant was obtained to search the above property on June 17, 2013.

Sgt Jacob said a number of media items were seized, including two laptops.

A full analysis was done on these laptops, which allegedly had two movie files containing child pornography.

The alleged activities of the movies included two males under the age of 17 fighting while undressed. It also allegedy showed them fighting with cushions, and resting naked on mattresses with their hands tied behind their backs.

It is also alleged another file contained children under 13 years of age showering with their genitals visible. It is alleged the files were 34 and 26 minutes in length.

The court heard Mr. Conlon works for a pharmaceutical company. Sgt Brian Jacob said the search was part of a wider investigation.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the case until October 11, 2018, for hearing.