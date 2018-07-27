Kildare fire services fight blaze at Bord na Mona plant

Kildare Fire Services expect to have a fire at the Bord na Mona Kilberry plant which started yesterday morning under control later today.

Chief Fire Officer, Celina Barrett, said that around 10am yesterday (Thursday) a product called coir, which is added to peat for horticultural products caught fire.

Around 2000 tonnes of the material, which is not considered a hazardous substance, was involved.

Around thirty firefighters have been involved in the incident, altogether and were at work throughout the night.

Ms Barrett said that initially fire services members from Athy and Monasterevin went to fight the blaze.

But because of the size of the threat to nearby forestry, they upgraded the incident to a three station incident and Newbridge services went.

Later, a water tanker from the Durrow station in Laois came to help with the water supply because of the volume needed.

There were reports that the Fire Service was struggling with water supply. Ms Barrett told the Leader: “No supply would have kept up with what was needed.”

The fire services used the water supply at Bord na Mona, which Ms Barrett said was good.

She said overall they had no difficulty with water supply.

They used a main in an adjoining housing estate and took some from a nearby river.

Speaking to the Leader around 9.45 am today, she said the fire was now under control and they expected to be at the site for most of today (Friday).

No properties were affected by the incident and there was no potential damage to forestry, except in the early stages of the fire fighting.

Read also: New school patron announced for Brannockstown, Naas