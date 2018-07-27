Today will be wet in County Kildare

It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the east this morning. Showers will soon develop along the west coast and spread inland, turning heavy or prolonged with the risk of thundery downpour later in the afternoon or evening. Top temperatures 17 to 21 degrees. Winds will be mainly light to moderate southerly, occasionally fresh and in the afternoon will veer westerly in the west.

Met Eireann say there'll be further heavy showers overnight tonight, heaviest in the east and north later in the night. There'll be clear spells too and drier weather will develop towards morning in the south and west. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees celsius with light to moderate variable winds becoming westerly in direction and fresh at times.