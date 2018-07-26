New school patron announced for Brannockstown, Naas

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, T.D., has today announced that agreement has been reached with the Archdiocese of Dublin enabling the primary school at Brannoxtown, Co. Kildare to continue to serve the local community under new patronage.

On foot of a request from the local community for the continuation of primary school provision in Brannoxtown under the patronage of the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board, the Minister has confirmed that the school will operate as a multi-denominational Community National School under the patronage of KWETB.

In January 2017, the Minister announced new plans aimed at providing more multi-denominational and non-denominational schools across the country, in line with the choices of families and school communities and the Programme for Government commitment in this area.

This new Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity process, which is underway and involves the transfer of live schools, has the potential to significantly increase patron diversity in our school system with a target of reaching 400 multi-denominational and non-denominational schools by 2030.