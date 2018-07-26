Man took cash after card left in Naas ATM

A man who took money from an ATM after the previous user left her card in it has been fined €500.

Alan Murray (36), of 57 The Paddocks, Naas, was at the Permanent TSB ATM machine at Poplar Square, Naas, on February 5, 2016, Naas District Court heard on Wednesday, July 18.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said the card was left in the ATM.

When Mr Murray approached it, the card had been left in it and the ATM asked if he wanted more.

At this point Judge Desmond Zaidan asked if there was a machine “that generous”.

Mr Murray removed €500 from it.

Willie Hughes BL, representing Mr Murray, said the money had been paid back.